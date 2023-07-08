2023 Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV teased ahead of India launch

Audi India has dropped the teaser for the upcoming 2023 Q8 e-tron electric SUV and Sportback, ahead of their launch expected in a few weeks. The 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron arrives as a comprehensive update to the e-tron SUV that not only includes cosmetic and feature changes but the addition of ‘Q8’ to its name. The updated Q8 e-tron made its global debut in November last year.

Visually, the Audi Q8 e-tron gets a new dual-tone trapezoidal grille and sports the new 2D Audi logo. It also gets a redesigned front bumper and revised LED headlamp styling. The rear remains largely similar barring the revised taillights and bumper. The new Q8 e-tron also gets ‘Audi’ lettering on the B-pillar that further lends a premium touch. The electric SUV also sports new alloy wheels as well. The design upgrades have also reduced the drag coefficient on the Q8 e-tron from 0.28 to 0.27, and from 0.26 to 0.24 on the Sportback.

Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback: What's new

There are improvements to the powertrain and range as well. Internationally, the Audi Q8 e-tron is offered in three options - 50, 55, and top-spec SQ8. The Q8 e-tron 55 version offers a range of 582 km on a single charge, up from 484 km on the previous version. The Sportback now provides 600 km on a single charge. This is a result of the bigger battery in both vehicles that now pack a 95 kWh unit, instead of the previous 64 kWh pack. The top-spec SQ8 offers a range of 513 km and packs 973 Nm of peak torque. However, it’s likely that Audi India will only bring the 50 and 55 variants to the market. Charging times is expected to be around 9 hours with an 11 kW charger.

Other upgrades include a panoramic sunroof, optional four-zone climate control, more components made out of recycled materials in the cabin and more. The two screens of the infotainment system and climate control will continue to grace the centre console, and so will the Virtual Cockpit system. The MMI unit will be updated on the latest version of the SUV. Audi also recalibrated and retuned the chassis control systems in a bid to make the handling more dynamic, while the Q8 e-tron will now come with an air suspension for better ride quality.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron is expected to receive a price hike as well upon arrival. The electric SUV and Sportback will compete against the Jaguar I-Pace, BMW iX, and more.

