Audi Q8 e-tron launched in India at starting price of 1.14 crore

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 18, 2023

Audi will sell the new Q8 e-tron in Sportback version as well

Audi has already started to accept bookings for the Q8 e-tron for a token of 5 lakh

Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and Sportback are essentially facelifts of the previous generation e-tron SUVs

Audi Q8 e-tron 50 trim draws power from a 95 kWh battery and generate 338 bhp and 664 Nm of output 

The Q8 e-tron 55 gets a more powerful dual-motor setup with 408 bhp and 664 Nm output

The claimed range of the Q8 e-tron SUV is between 491 kms and 505 kms, based on the size of battery

The range increases to 600 kms in the Sportback version from its larger 114 kWh battery pack

The Q8 e-tron comes equipped with a 22 kW AC charger and can support up to 170 kW DC fast charging

Audi offers Q8 e-tron in 9 exterior colour options and three interior colour choices
