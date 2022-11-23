HT Auto
2022 Tata Tigor Ev With More Features And Driving Range Launched In India

2022 Tata Tigor EV with more features and driving range launched in India

Tata Motors has launched the updated Tata Tigor EV in the Indian market. It now gets an extended range and premium features. The 2022 Tigor EV will be sold in four variants, XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. As done with the Nexon EV Prime, Tata Motors is extending a free-of-cost feature update pack to current Tigor EV owners through a software update.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Nov 2022, 11:38 AM
Tata Tigor EV will now be sold in a new Magnetic Red colour scheme. It will also have blue accents.
Customers can get their vehicles upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. Additionally, the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT customers can also get a Smartwatch connectivity upgrade. This service can be availed by visiting any Tata Motors’ authorized service center starting 20th December 2022.

The cabin is now finished in leatherette and there are blue accents also.
The Tigor EV now comes with features such as rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps and cruise control. Moreover, Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology- Zconnect, Smartwatch Connectivity, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit will be offered as standard across the range.

Cosmetic upgrades include a new Magnetic Red colour scheme which is already being offered on ICE-powered Tigor. Moreover, the interior now gets leatherette upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Also Read : Tiago EV to outdo Nexon EV? Clocks highest bookings for any EV in India in a day

The ARAI-certified range of the updated Tigor EV is rated at 315 km whereas the outgoing Tigor EV was rated at 306 km of driving range. This should give some marginal improvement in terms of real-world driving range a well. The battery pack is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance and it has a capacity of 26 kWh. The electric motor on the Tigor EV produces 75 Ps of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Motors is currently leading the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market. They have the largest line-up of electric vehicles. In their portfolio, they have Tigor EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “The EV industry is witnessing tremendous growth and is gaining popularity in the Indian market. With 50,000 Tata EVs on road and an 89% market share (YTD), we at Tata Motors are solely driving this shift with our extensive portfolio. The recently introduced Tiago.ev – a product launched to democratize the EV market, received a tremendous response and we are elated to announce that it has garnered over 20K bookings in just a month since its launch."

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2022, 11:27 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tigor EV electric vehicles
