Tiago EV to outdo Nexon EV? Clocks highest bookings for any EV in India in a day

Tata Tiago EV is currently the most affordable electric hatchback in the Indian market. It is priced between 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2022, 11:59 AM
Tata Motors has announced that they have received 10,000 bookings for their recently launched Tiago EV on day one. To celebrate, the achievement, the manufacturer has decided to retain the introductory prices for the next 10,000 customers. So, the prices will start at 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the next 10,000 customers as well. People can book their Tata Tiago EV by depositing 21,000.

Reservations for the Tiago EV can be made through an online portal or by visiting a dealership. Many people who tried to make a booking through the online portal complained of the website crashing because of which they were not able to make a deposit.

The electric hatchback will be on display across leading malls across major cities in October 2022. Test drives for customers will start from late December of 2022. The deliveries of the Tiago EV will start from January 2023. The time, date along with the variant and colour chosen, shall determine the delivery date of the vehicle. Moreover, Tata Motors has prioritized the production of 24 kWh battery pack variants.

Speaking of the battery pack, Tata Motors will offer two battery packs with the Tiago EV. There is a 19.2 kWh pack and a 24 kWh pack. The smaller battery pack has a claimed driving range of 250 km whereas for the larger battery, it is 315 km.

(Also read: Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages)

The electric motor of 19.2 kWh battery produces 45 kW and 110 Nm whereas the 24 kWh battery pack's electric motor produces 55 kW and 114 Nm. There is also smart regenerative braking with four levels.

The battery packs are liquid-cooled and Tata Motors is offering a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh kilometers on the battery pack and motor. On the other hand, the vehicle gets a warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh kilometres.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2022, 11:42 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tiago EV electric vehicles
