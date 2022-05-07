2022 Tata Nexon EV Max: All new features discussed in detail

One of the key highlights of the Tata Nexon EV Max will be its updated powertrain and battery enabling it to cover longer distances.

The much-anticipated Tata Motors' long-range Nexon EV is slated to go on sale in India on May 11. The new car has been christened as Nexon EV Max. One of the key highlights of this car will be its updated powertrain and battery enabling it to cover longer distances in comparison to the existing electric car. But apart from a longer range, the car will also come equipped with several other newer features too. Read on to know more.

The homegrown auto giant has recently rolled out a new teaser of the upcoming long-range Nexon EV which confirms that it will get a new Park Mode. In addition to that, instead of a rotary gear selector, there is a new screen displaying P-R-N-D. Close to the screen, the toggle for the electronic parking brake (EPB) and auto hold (first for a sub-4 metre SUV) has been placed. The SUV will also get a hill descent control button placed below the climate control knobs.

The new Nexon EV Max is also likely to get adjustable regenerative braking and the teaser also hints at two buttons with battery icons next to the EPB, and this might be an indication of the same.

The new car is expected to sport a bigger 40kWh battery pack against the existing 30.1 kWh pack. This new pack could support the charge for a more powerful 136PS electric motor. Together, it is expected to improve upon the 312km ARAI-range of the standard SUV.

In terms of exterior looks, the SUV will sport largely the same looks like the existing car. However, it may use revised 5-spoke alloy wheels and rear disc brakes.

The official bookings are expected to commence on the same day as its launch. Expect it to be sold alongside the standard model, albeit at a higher price point.

