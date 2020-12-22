It has been a roller-coaster of a year for the Indian auto industry. Already battling a slowdown carried forward from last year, the Covid-19 pandemic compounded the crisis for carmakers in India, just like it did globally. But the festive season brought some cheer, providing a silver lining at the end of the year the industry has been looking forward to for so long. As car sales gradually picks up, we take a look at the 10 top-selling cars in Indian in this eventful year.

The figures used in this article does not include the current month for which the monthly sales report is yet to come. However, unless some of the cars’ sales do exponentially well, the list is unlikely to see much change even by the end of the year.

At number 10 is Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the only MPV on the list. Maruti sold 71,500 units of the Ertiga, which was first launched 8 years ago. Last month, the Ertiga MPV crossed cumulative sales milestone of 5.5 lakh units. Ertiga is the country's best-selling MPV with 20% repeat customers, maintaining market leadership over the last 2 years. It is powered by the 1.5L K-series engine, Smart Hybrid and AT technology, ensuring a pleasurable drive experience. Ertiga is the only MPV that comes with factory-fitted S-CNG technology. Its rivals - the Toyota Innova or Mahindra Marazzo - have not been able to make a dent in Ertiga’s sales since Maruti launched the facelift version of the seven-seater MPV in 2018.

At number 9 is Hyundai’s popular hatchback Grand i10. Hyundai managed to sell 81,667 units of Grand i10 in 2020. The small hatchback has been a consistent top seller for the Korean carmaker over the years. Launched in 2013, the Grand i10 has undergone change, but remains one of the sportiest small hatchbacks in the market that has stood the test of times.

At number 8 is Hyundai Creta SUV, which underwent a major facelift earlier this year. Barring the dull lockdown period, when most carmakers failed to make a dough, Creta has emerged as one of the cars of 2020, registering impressive growth in a small span of time. Since January, Hyundai sold 86,397 units of Creta, mostly the facelift version of the SUV. In fact, its rivalry with Kia Seltos SUV has been one of the most interesting contest when it comes to popularity. Both SUVs have been engaged in a tight race which can go either way by the time the year ends. However, till November, Kia Seltos has the edge over Creta SUV.





Kia Seltos, placed at number 6 on the list, has been one of the biggest success stories for the Korean carmaker in India. The Seltos SUV has literally pulled the carmaker’s share in the market single-handedly, given that the only other offering from Kia in India - the Carnival MPV - did not sell much. Seltos SUV was launched last year, and since has been quite popular among SUV lovers. Kia sold 91,417 units of Seltos SUV in 2020.

A look at the top 10 selling cars in India in 2020.

Maruti Eeco has emerged as the only utility van in the list of top 10 selling cars in India this year. Maruti sold 88,265 units of Eeco till November 30. Eeco has been one of the reasons behind Maruti’s robust sales figure.

The top five in the list 10 top selling cars in India is completely dominated by Maruti Suzuki. The Swift, Baleno, Alto, WagonR and Dzire are placed as number one to five on the list. The dominance of small hatchbacks, premium or not, on this list reaffirms India’s love for small cars. All five cars recorded sales figures in excess of 1 lakh this year. Swift tops the list with 1,42,624 sold units and seems to be the winner by a long way unless Baleno, which recorded sales of 1,35,956 units, sells more in December. Alto, despite being one of the oldest models from the Maruti stable, is placed at number three with 1,33,682 units sold. Maruti also sold 1,30,614 units of WagonR, which got a facelift recently and 1,11,101 units of Dzire, the only sub-compact sedan on the list.