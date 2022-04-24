HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: Red Bull Rb18 Formula One Car Takes 1,283 Km Road Trip From Nyc To Miami

Watch: Red Bull RB18 Formula One car takes 1,283 km road trip from NYC to Miami

The Red Bull RB18 Formula One race car covered the distance in 11 hours and with two stops.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2022, 10:50 AM
Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during practice. (REUTERS)
Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during practice. (REUTERS)
Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during practice. (REUTERS)
Red Bull's Sergio Perez in action during practice.

Watching a Formula One race car running on a regular road is not a usual sight. But exactly that happened in the US when Red Bull's RB18 Formula One racing car covered the 1,283.7 km distance between New York City to Miami in 11 hours with two stops. The car was driven by Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. It was quite exciting news for the Formula One lovers and Red Bull decided to take the car by road right ahead of the Miami Grand Prix slated to take place in May this year. Interestingly, this is the first time Miami has been added to the Formula One calendar.

(Also Read: LEGO builds life-size replica of McLaren Formula One race car)

Red Bull has released a video on its YouTube channel showing how the journey was from New York City to Miami. Sergio Perez, nicknamed Checo in the Formula One circuit is also known as the Mexican Defense Minister due to his stellar defensive performance in the 2021 season. During his journey from NYC to Miami, Perez faced several obstacles along the way. These included a parking ticket in Chinatown and a gnarly crocodile in Florida.

During the whole 11 hours long drive to Miami, Perez had full support from Oracle Red Bull Racing's racing pit crew, along with a helping hand from Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In case, you didn't notice, the interstate travel of the Formula One car is fictional and it is a part of the Red Bull Racing's promotional video for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. The race is slated for May 6-8 at the Miami International Autodrome, which is a purpose-built racing circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium. The track will be 5.41 kilometres long, with 19 corners and a predicted average speed of around 223 kilometres per hour. Before, Miami, the F1 cars are gearing up to scorch the track of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2022, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: Formula One Formula 1 F1 car racing race car racing car motorsports
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ola Electric issues recall for 1,441 units of electric two-wheelers
Ola Electric issues recall for 1,441 units of electric two-wheelers
Watch: Red Bull RB18 Formula One car takes 1,283 km road trip from NYC to Miami
Watch: Red Bull RB18 Formula One car takes 1,283 km road trip from NYC to Miami
General Motors, Honda in talks to develop solid-state EV batteries
General Motors, Honda in talks to develop solid-state EV batteries
In pics: Land Rover Defender convertible is a tough off-roader with a soft top
In pics: Land Rover Defender convertible is a tough off-roader with a soft top
Ola Electric fire: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to govt warning for erring EV firms
Ola Electric fire: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to govt warning for erring EV firms

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city