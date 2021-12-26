Watch: Man sets Porsche Cayenne on fire with a woman inside

In a dangerous criminal act in China, a man set fire to a Porsche Cayenne during refuelling the vehicle. If this is not dangerous enough, then here are more. The third-generation Porsche Cayenne had a woman inside the vehicle on the driver seat, while the car was set on fire.

However, no one was injured during the fire incident, reports Daily Mail.

The incident took place on December 16 this year. A CCTV footage has emerged online showing how the man wearing a grey jacket took the nozzle off during refuelling and poured plenty of petrol on the third-generation Porsche Cayenne before lighting it with a lighter. The petrol immediately set the whole right side of the luxury SUV on fire and the perpetrator fled the scene, as revealed by the CCTV footage.

A bystander who witnessed the whole incident rushed to the scene and helped the woman out of the car, taking her to a safe place. At the same time, the refuelling station personnel used fire extinguishers to put off the fire and prevent any further damage to the vehicle or the premises.

The report further said that the perpetrator was arrested by the police who are currently investigating the fire incident. The reason why the man set the Porsche Cayenne on fire is still unknown. However, it is clear that the prompt reaction by the bystander and the refuelling station employees saved not only the life of the woman and others but saved the premises from major damage.

During the fire incident, there was another car beside the SUV in close proximity and with a fuelling nozzle inside the fuel well. It could have been disastrous had the fire reached the other vehicle or the fuel storage.