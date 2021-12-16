Watch: Hyundai Verna scores a duck in Latin NCAP safety crash tests

Hyundai Verna, sold in the South American market as Hyundai Accent, has failed in the Latin NCAP safety crash tests and secured a zero-star rating recently. The base version of Hyundai Verna was put to the test and it had a driver-side airbag and ABS.

As part of the tests, the Verna was subjected to several crash tests and it was found that while there was adequate protection for the driver's chest in frontal collision, the front passenger had poor protection which resulted in zero points in this section of the tests.

The footwell area and bodyshell was rated as stable.

In the side impact, the head and chest showed marginal protection while abdomen showed adequate protection and pelvis good protection. In the whiplash, the protection for neck was marginal.

Image courtesy: Latin NCAP

The sedan also failed to impress in the child occupant protection test because it lacked child restraint systems.