VW Taigun SUV likely to break cover this week: Five things you need to know
- Volkswagen Taigun was showcased during Auto Expo last year as a concept SUV which is tailor-made for the Indian market.
As promised earlier, Volkswagen India seems to be on track to launch the Taigun SUV in India before Diwali. According to reports, the world's second largest carmaker is set to take the covers off the production models of the Taigun SUV on March 24. Here are five things you need to know before its unveiling.
Volkswagen had showcased the Taigun SUV at the Auto Expo in February last year as a concept model. It was shown as one of four SUVs from Volkswagen in what is a major product offensive in India. The other SUVs from Volkswagen are the T-Roc, Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace. Taigun is going to be a compact SUV, made in India, for the Indian customers in mind.
The Volkswagen Taigun SUV will be based on the new MQB A0 IN platform, which underpins most of the Volkswagen cars these days. The platform, Volkswagen claims, will allow Taigun SUV to have more space inside than the T-Cross SUV. Volkswagen also claims it will be more comfortable than the T-Cross. According to reports, the production version of Taigun SUV will have premium fit and finish. It is likely to get an eight-inch infotainment system.
As far as the looks are concerned, Volkswagen is unlikely to tinker much with the design showcased in the concept form a year ago. The box-shaped design philosophy with ample LED lights, chrome highlights and an LED light bar at the rear are all likely to be carried forward into the production version of the Taigun SUV. The Taigun SUV stands 4,220mm long, will have a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a ground clearance of 188mm.
The 2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged TSI petrol engine that is capable of producing 109hp of maximum power and 175Nm of maximum torque. Another 1.5-litre TSI EVO unit is also likely to be offered in Taigun, which can churn out 148hp of power and 250Nm of torque. Taigun is likely to be offered with a six-speed manual and automatic geraboxes. The company may also bring in its seven-speed DSG auto transmission system into the car.
Volkswagen is likely to pitch the upcoming Taigun against mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the newly-launched Skoda Kushaq. The expected price range of the Taigun SUV is likely to be between ₹10 lakh and 18 lakh.
