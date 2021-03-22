2

The Volkswagen Taigun SUV will be based on the new MQB A0 IN platform, which underpins most of the Volkswagen cars these days. The platform, Volkswagen claims, will allow Taigun SUV to have more space inside than the T-Cross SUV. Volkswagen also claims it will be more comfortable than the T-Cross. According to reports, the production version of Taigun SUV will have premium fit and finish. It is likely to get an eight-inch infotainment system.