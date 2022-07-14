Volkswagen Teramont X unveiled for China. Is this the sportiest VW SUV ever?

The updated Volkswagen Teramont X is looking to make the most of the growing preference for SUVs in the Chinese market.

Volkswagen Teramont X SUV has been given some very striking update for the Chinese market and in its latest avatar, assumes a seamless blend of sporty as well as menacing visual aesthetics. Showcased in a deep shade of Red, the updated Volkswagen Teramont X will be produced by SAIC for customers here.

First offered in 2019, the updated Volkswagen Teramont X looks its absolute best in the R-Line trim which confidently puts on high-gloss black accents on the exterior and stands on 21-inch five-spoke alloy wheels with red brake calipers. The face is highlighted by the trademark twin-line Volkswagen grille and split head light units with Matrix LED graphics. The bumper has been reworked and the air intakes are larger than before.

At the rear, Volkswagen Teramont X gets a glossy black panel stretching all across the tail and between the larger LED tail light. The panel also sports the Teramont X name badge while the rear bumper gets a glossy black trim.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The updated Volkswagen Teramont X offers this new body colour option called Wilderness Green.

The Volkswagen Teramont X has not changed in terms of dimensions and continues to measure 4,917 mm in length, is 1,989 mm wide and stands 1,729 mm tall. The SUV also offers a wheelbase of 2,980 mm.

Volkswagen has not shared any details about the cabin of the Teramont X but multiple reports suggest that it will get a 12-inch main infotainment screen, a 10.2-inch driver display and a three-spoke steering wheel.

Volkswagen has also not highlighted any updates under the hood which signals that the model may continue to be powered by a 2.5-liter VR6 petrol unit which puts out 295 hp and is paired to a seven-speed DSG unit. There is also a 2-litre TSI engine option with two state of tunes.

First Published Date: