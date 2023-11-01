HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen Taigun Gt Edge Trail Edition Suv To Launch Tomorrow. What To Expect

Volkswagen to launch a new edition of Taigun SUV for adventure-seekers

Volkswagen is gearing up to offer a new edition of its flagship SUV Taigun which promises to satiate enthusiasts and adventure-seekers. The German auto giant will launch the Edge Trail Edition of the Taigun, one of the safest SUVs in India. The carmaker said the new edition will be based on the GT variant of the Taigun. It is expected to sit on top of the variant list when launched. Here is all we know about the Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition SUV
Volkswagen is all set to launch a new edition of its flagship SUV Taigun. The edition will be based on the GT variant and come with credentials to tackle multiple terrain challenges.
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition SUV
Volkswagen is all set to launch a new edition of its flagship SUV Taigun. The edition will be based on the GT variant and come with credentials to tackle multiple terrain challenges.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: Exterior

Volkswagen has not shared too many details about the latest edition of the Taigun SUV yet. However, the Edge Trail Edition is expected to come with several adventure elements such as a functional roof bar and decals. A teaser released by Volkswagen on Tuesday reveals the SUV will carry a ‘Trail’ badging as well its tailgate. The carmaker is likely to use 17-inch alloy wheels with some cosmetic tweaks to make them appear more rugged.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: Interior

To enhance the rugged appeal of the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition, the carmaker is expected to update the cabin of the SUV with certain cosmetic changes. These could include black upholstery with contrasting stitchings besides Trail badging. The rest of the cabin, including the features on offer in standard versions, are likely to remain same.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
₹ 10.49 - 17.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 9.78 - 10.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
MG Astor
₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
₹ 8.50 - 11.40 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: Engine

The rugged edition of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV will be based on the top-end GT variant. Under the hood, the Edge Trail Edition will get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine which comes mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox options. The engine is capable of churning out 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Expect Volkswagen to add multiple traction modes to make it more appealing to adventure-lovers.

Watch: Volkswagen Taigun First Drive Review

Volkswagen Taigun: Variants, features and price

Volkswagen sells the Taigun SUV, a technical cousin to Skoda Kushaq, at a starting price of 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in 22 different variants, the price of the SUV goes up to 19.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Taigun was adjudged as one of the safest SUVs in India after it returned with five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests earlier this year.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
Portronics Clamp M3 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand for Dashboard & Windshield, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.