Volkswagen to launch a new edition of Taigun SUV for adventure-seekers

Volkswagen is gearing up to offer a new edition of its flagship SUV Taigun which promises to satiate enthusiasts and adventure-seekers. The German auto giant will launch the Edge Trail Edition of the Taigun, one of the safest SUVs in India. The carmaker said the new edition will be based on the GT variant of the Taigun. It is expected to sit on top of the variant list when launched. Here is all we know about the Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition SUV.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: Exterior

Volkswagen has not shared too many details about the latest edition of the Taigun SUV yet. However, the Edge Trail Edition is expected to come with several adventure elements such as a functional roof bar and decals. A teaser released by Volkswagen on Tuesday reveals the SUV will carry a ‘Trail’ badging as well its tailgate. The carmaker is likely to use 17-inch alloy wheels with some cosmetic tweaks to make them appear more rugged.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: Interior

To enhance the rugged appeal of the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition, the carmaker is expected to update the cabin of the SUV with certain cosmetic changes. These could include black upholstery with contrasting stitchings besides Trail badging. The rest of the cabin, including the features on offer in standard versions, are likely to remain same.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 10.49 - 17.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mahindra Bolero ₹ 9.78 - 10.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Bolero Neo ₹ 8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers MG Astor ₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Urban Cruiser ₹ 8.50 - 11.40 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon ₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition: Engine

The rugged edition of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV will be based on the top-end GT variant. Under the hood, the Edge Trail Edition will get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine which comes mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox options. The engine is capable of churning out 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Expect Volkswagen to add multiple traction modes to make it more appealing to adventure-lovers.

Watch: Volkswagen Taigun First Drive Review

Volkswagen Taigun: Variants, features and price

Volkswagen sells the Taigun SUV, a technical cousin to Skoda Kushaq, at a starting price of ₹11.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in 22 different variants, the price of the SUV goes up to ₹19.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Taigun was adjudged as one of the safest SUVs in India after it returned with five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests earlier this year.

First Published Date: