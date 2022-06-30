Volkswagen Amarok shows muscle in new teaser

Volkswagen has again teased its all-new iteration of the Amarok pickup truck. After revealing the rotary dial and physical button design, this time Volkswagen Amarok's offroading capability, and wheel design have been revealed along with the slimmer headlamps and sharp-looking LED daytime running lights. The latest teaser gives us a glimpse of how the exterior of the updated Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck is going to be. The new Amarok is set to be unveiled on July 7 and launched later this year.

The teaser reveals that the Volkswagen Amarok will come with pronounced wheel arches along with thick plastic body cladding adding a masculine vibe to the pickup truck. The slim headlamps with LED projector units along with sharp prominent LED daytime running lights come increasing the pickup's style quotient. Other design elements include streamlined bodywork and bodyside graphics.

The German automaker also revealed that the pickup truck will come with a wholly new range of wheels wrapped with new all-terrain tyres. This promises that new Amarok will have the capability to off0road without any hassle. The automaker also claims that these tyres will ensure the new Amarok can run on unmade tracks or around construction sites easily.

Inside the cabin, the new Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck will come with options of 10 and 12-inch touchscreen infotainment systems as well as high-quality switchgear. The teaser images indicate that the new Amarok will appear more premium than the Ford Ranger, with which it shares the platform. The vehicle is expected to come with 30 driver assistance systems, as Volkswagen has hinted. This means the new Amarok will get 10 additional driver assistance systems compared to the predecessor. These features will include lane keeping and lane changing assistance, lighting and speed assistants along with surrounding area view and road sign recognition.

Under the hood, Volkswagen Amarok will get a range of engine options, ranging between four to six cylinders and 2.0 to 3.0-litre displacements. Expect the vehicle to be available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.

