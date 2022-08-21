HT Auto
UK wants autonomous driving vehicles to rule its roads by 2025

The autonomous vehicle industry can create 38,000 new jobs in the coming years in the UK.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2022, 11:39 AM
UK's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the country wants to be at the forefront of developing and using autonomous driving technology.
Britain on Friday said that it wants a widespread rollout of self-driving vehicles on roads by 2025. The country announced its plans for new laws and $119.09 million of funding for that. The funding package includes 35 million pounds for safety research, which would feed into new legislation planned to be in place by 2025.

As the UK government has said, it wants to take advantage of the emerging market for autonomous vehicles, which is valued at 42 billion pounds and estimated to create 38,000 new jobs in coming years, claims a report by Reuters.

UK's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that the country wants to be at the forefront of developing and using this advanced technology. This is why the country's government is investing millions in vital research into the safety and setting the legislation to ensure that the UK gains full benefits of the technology. "We want the UK to be at the forefront of developing and using this fantastic technology, and that is why we are investing millions in vital research into safety and setting the legislation to ensure we gain the full benefits that this technology promises," he added.

The report claims that some vehicles with self-driving features could be allowed on large roads of the country by next year. Also, the announcement made by the UK government on Friday sets out the framework for a much wider rollout, including public transport and delivery vehicles. "The legislation would state manufacturers are responsible for the vehicle’s actions when self-driving, meaning a human driver would not be liable for incidents related to driving while the vehicle is in control of driving," a government statement said.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2022, 11:38 AM IST
TAGS: self dricving vehicle autonomous vehicle
