Top 10 SUVs sold in February: Tata Punch keeps crown, Creta beats Scorpio

Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki may be fighting for the biggest pie in the SUV segment. But SUVs from Tata Motors are currently ruling the segment as best-sellers. After Nexon's long reign as India's most popular SUV, Punch has emerged as one of the surprising leaders in the segment as it ended February on top of the list of top 10 SUVs sold in India. This is the second month in a row that Punch has been the best-selling SUV in India. With the addition of the Punch EV in the family, Punch SUV sales has picked up since its launch in January. Here is a look at the top 10 SUVs sold in India in February.

Tata Punch

Big is not necessarily the best. And that is what Punch SUV seems to be proving for the past two months. The smallest SUV from Tata Motors stable continues to be India's best-selling SUV for the second straight month. In February, Tata sold a record 18,438 units of the SUV, including the Punch EV which was launched in January. It has seen a massive increase in sales of 65 per cent since February 2023 with the addition of the electric version of the model. In January, Tata sold 17,978 units of Punch SUV.

Maruti Brezza

Brezza remains one of the strongest contenders in the SUV segment as it ended February at the second spot. Maruti Suzuki's best bet in the SUV segment in India saw 15,765 takers last month, almost at par with what the carmaker sold during the same month last year. Compared to January this year, the sale of Brezza continues to grow. Maruti had sold 15,303 units of the Brezza in the first month of the year.

Hyundai Creta

A major facelift can help a popular model to revive its sales numbers. Hyundai Creta has proved that in February by jumping to the third spot on the list of top 10 SUVs sold in India. The Korean auto giant sold 15,276 units of the compact SUV which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others. It has seen a healthy growth in sales of around 47 per cent compared to the same month last year. In January, the month when Hyundai launched Creta facelift, the SUV found 13,212 takers.

Mahindra Scorpio

Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic SUVs continue to gain big as the Scorpio model, one of the flagship ones from Mahindra, ended February at the fourth spot. With more than 110 per cent growth in sales compared to February last year, Mahindra delivered 15,051 units of the SUV across India last month. This is the first time that Mahindra has sold more than 15,000 units of the SUV in a single month ever since the facelift versions were launched. In January, Mahindra had sold 14,293 units of the SUV.

Tata Nexon

In terms of sales, the Nexon SUV may have dropped to number five. However, it remains one of the most popular SUVs in India. After leading the SUV race for nearly a year consistently, the sales numbers have seen slight dip in recent months. In February, Tata Motors sold 14,395 units of the SUV. Though the sales has marginal growth compared to the same month last year, it has seen a drop from 17,182 units delivered in January this year.

Maruti Fronx

Fronx, the smallest SUV from Maruti, is placed at number six in February on the list of top 10 models sold. Maruti delivered 14,168 units of the SUV, up from 13,643 units it sold in January this year. Fronx's sale is expected to pick up when Maruti decides to launch the hybrid version of its smallest SUV. It recently introduced a special edition of the Fronx crossover christened the Velocity Edition.

Maruti Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta's closest rival in the compact SUV segment, remains a strong second and seventh in overall list in February. With 11,002 units sold last month, the Grand Vitara SUV saw an increase of 20 per cent compared to February last year. However, compared to January this year, Grand Vitara's sales has gone down by some margin. Maruti had sold 13,438 units of the SUV in the first month of 2024.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra's iconic and one of the oldest models climbed to number eight on the charts with 10,113 units sold last month. The SUV, known for its go-anywhere character, continues to grow with a marginal three per cent rise in sales. In February last year, Mahindra sold 9,782 units of the model, which also includes the Bolero Neo SUV.

Kia Sonet

Sonet sub-compact SUV from the Korean auto giant has managed to beat one of its key rival Hyundai Venue in February. Kia sold 9,102 units of the SUV last month, down by around seven per cent compared to the same month last year. Kia had launched the facelift version of the SUV in January. The sale has gone down compared to the launch month as well when Kia sold 11,530 units.

Hyundai Venue

Venue sub-compact SUV completes the list of best-selling SUVs in February with 8,993 units, marginally less than Kia Sonet. It continues to lag behind in the sub-compact SUV segment leader Brezza by some margin. It has also clocked much less than what it did in January when Hyundai sold 11,831 units of the SUV.

