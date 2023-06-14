Tata Punch: Top highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 14, 2023

Tata Punch sits below the Nexon in the line-up. It starts at 6 lakh and goes up to 10.14 lakh

The Punch is sold in four variants and there are packs available as well.

Punch is sold with a petrol and CNG powertrain

The petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

The doors of the Punch open at 90 degrees makes ingress and egress very easy

Punch is based on ALFA platform which also underpins Altroz

Punch competes against Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the upcoming Hyundai Exter

Punch scored 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test

Tata is also working on an all-electric version of Punch
To check out Tata Punch's review 
Click Here