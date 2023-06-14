Tata Punch: Top highlights

Tata Punch sits below the Nexon in the line-up. It starts at ₹6 lakh and goes up to ₹10.14 lakh
The Punch is sold in four variants and there are packs available as well.
Punch is sold with a petrol and CNG powertrain
The petrol engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.
The doors of the Punch open at 90 degrees makes ingress and egress very easy
Punch is based on ALFA platform which also underpins Altroz
Punch competes against Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and the upcoming Hyundai Exter
Punch scored 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test
Tata is also working on an all-electric version of Punch