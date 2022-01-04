Top 10 cars sold in December: Maruti bags 8 spots, Tata Nexon climbs to 4

Maruti Suzuki's dominance among Indian carmaker continues even as the entire industry grapples with supply chain issues which has adversely hit production and delivery of cars across the country. In December last year, Maruti emerged as the top carmaker followed by Tata Motors, which toppled Hyundai Motor from number two spot after several years.

Maruti's dominance meant that most of the best-selling cars were from its stable. As many as eight models featured in the list of top 10 cars sold in India last month. However, Tata Nexon's rise on the list has been most noticeable change.

Here is a look at the top 10 cars sold in December in India:

The boxy hatchback continues to hold the pole position when it comes to sales. Maruti's WagonR in its new generation seems to have found the momentum despite all the chip crisis issues. Maruti sold 19,729 units of WagonR last month, up from 17,684 units sold in December, 2020. The sales have increased compared to previous month when Maruti had sold 16,853 units.

Maruti's premium hatchback Swift continues to hold the second position in the list. However, the sales has taken a dip compared to December 2020. Last month, Maruti sold 15,661 units of Swift, down from 18,131 units during the same period in previous year. The December sales figure is a slight improvement over November when Maruti sold 14,568 units of Swift.

Maruti is soon going to drive in the facelift version of the premium hatchback Baleno. However, the current model continues to give the carmaker handsome returns in terms of sales. Last month, Maruti sold 14,458 units of Baleno compared to just 9,931 units sold in the previous month. However, the year-on-year sales figure for Baleno has taken a hit. In December 2020, Maruti had sold 18,030 units of the premium hatchback.

One of the biggest talking point in the industry has been Tata Motor's rise as India's second largest carmaker ahead of Hyundai Motor. A large part of Tata's success last month can be attributed to its sub-compact SUV Nexon. Tata sold 12,899 units of Nexon in December, the highest it ever has. Nexon's sales performance has propelled the SUV to fourth position on the list. Tata sold 9,831 units of Nexon in November, and just 6,835 units back in December 2020.

Maruti's three-row MPV Ertiga continues to be a strong performer ahead of a possible facelift later in the year. Maruti sold 11,840 units of Ertiga last month, up from 9,177 units sold during the same month in the previous year. It is also a sharp increase compared to November last year when Maruti sold 8,752 units of Ertiga.

Alto, Maruti's oldest surviving model, has dropped down a few positions in December. With 11,170 units sold last month, Alto secured the sixth position in the list of top cars sold in India. The sale of Alto has gone down significantly if compared to 18,140 units Maruti sold in December 2020. It is also less than 13,812 units Maruti sold in November last year.

Dzire remains the only sub-compact sedan to feature on the list. Though the sales figure has decreased much compared to previous year's figures, Dzire's performance in its category has been a thing to note. Maruti sold 10,633 units of Dzire last month, down from 13,868 units during the same month in the previous year.

Hyundai's dip in sales is pretty evident from the list in which the name of its flagship compact SUV Creta has gone missing again. However, Hyundai's only consolation is to beat Maruti's sub-compact SUV Brezza as its Venue has jumped a few spots to number 8 on the list. Hyundai sold 10,360 units of Venue last month, down from 12,313 units in December 2020.

Maruti's sub-compact SUV Brezza is expected to get a much-needed facelift later this year. However, it continues to be a strong favourite among Indian buyers with 9,531 units sold last month. In December 2020, Maruti had sold 12,251 units of the SUV while in the previous month, the carmaker had sold 10,760 units of Brezza.

Maruti's utility passenger van Eeco wraps up the list of top 10 cars sold in India. Maruti sold 9,165 units of the Eeco, compared to 11,215 units sold in December 2020. In the previous month, Maruti had sold 9,571 units of the van.