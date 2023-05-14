Tata Nexon to Maruti Fronx: These are the top 10 SUVs sold in India in April

Published May 14, 2023

The SUV battle is intensifying in India with newer models being introduced

 Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the latest entrant in the country's SUV segment

It has found a place in the list of top 10 SUVs in the country in April

The list topper is Tata Nexon with 15,002 units sold last month

Next is Hyundai Creta with 14,186 units sold in April

Maruti Brezza fell to the third spot this month with 11,836 units sold

Tata Punch, at the fourth place, found 10,934 homes across India last month

Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet grabbed fifth and sixth places respectively

The seventh, eight and ninth positions were taken by Mahindra Scorpio, Maruti Fronx and Grand Vitara, respectively
 Kia Seltos stood at the 10th spot, way below its arch rival Creta, last month
