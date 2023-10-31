HT Auto
Seven cars you can buy at the price of Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza was one of the most popular compact SUVs in India when it was launched in the guise of Vitara Brezza in 2016. With seven years passed, the competition in this segment has become fierce, as almost every automaker present in the country has launched their respective products in the segment to grab a chunk of the pie, where demands have been ever rising.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM
Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes with some most popular compact SUVs in India.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes with some most popular compact SUVs in India.

While this competition has certainly impacted the sales of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, it is still one of the most popular SUVs sold in India. Priced between 8.29 lakh and 13.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the compact SUV comes as a no-nonsense car powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with transmission options of a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic unit. The SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite.

Here is a quick look at the compact SUVs that you can buy at the price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Explore your Vehicle
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Tata Punch CNG
Tata Punch CNG
₹ 7.10 - 9.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is among the bestselling SUVs in India. Priced between 8.10 lakh and 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom), this compact SUV has recently received a facelift. It is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed manual, a six-speed AMT and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is priced between 7.90 lakh and 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom). This SUV is available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor on offer as well. Transmission options for this SUV include a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is the most affordable car from the South Korean automaker and it comes priced between 7.15 lakh and 13.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Just like the Hyundai Venue, it comes available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor on offer as well. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed iMT, a six-speed torque converter automatic and a seven-speed DCT.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 is the homegrown automaker's effort to grab a chunk in the segment. Priced between 7.99 and 14.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV300 is available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and there is a 1.5-litre diesel motor as well. Transmission options for the SUV include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed AMT as well.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger comes as a compact SUV based on the Renault Kwid hatchback. Priced between 6.50 lakh and 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the Renault Kiger is available with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual unit, a five-speed AMT and a CVT.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite is the only car on offer from the Japanese car manufacturer. Priced between 6 lakh and 11.02 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan Magnite comes with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options for the SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser comes as a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. This SUV is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is available with hybrid and CNG options too. Transmission options for this SUV include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit.

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST

