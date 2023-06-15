HT Auto
Thunder down under: Made-in-India Mahindra XUV700 launched in Australia

Nearly two years since its launch in India, the Mahindra XUV700 has now launched in Australia. The made-in-India SUV, which is the flagship model for the automaker, is being offered in only two variants in Australia, which are AX7 and AX7L, priced at an amount equivalent to 20.72 lakh and 22.41 lakh, respectively. The Australian market-spec Mahindra XUV700 is available only with an automatic transmission and petrol engine.

| Updated on: 15 Jun 2023, 13:43 PM
The Australia-spec Mahindra XUV700 is being offered in just the AX7 and AX7L variants, which come with petrol engine and automatic transmission options. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The Australia-spec Mahindra XUV700 is being offered in just the AX7 and AX7L variants, which come with petrol engine and automatic transmission options.

Besides its home market, India, Australia and some other markets around the world are crucial for Mahindra. The automaker has been selling its different products in the Australian market, and the latest addition to that list is the new XUV700 SUV, which has been launched in India for nearly two years. The Australian market-spec Mahindra XUV700 comes with a seven-year or 1.5 lakh kilometre (whichever is earlier) warranty package.

The design of the car remains the same, while on the feature front, the top-spec AX7 range of XUV700 gets dual 10.25-inch displays, one for touchscreen infotainment and the other for instrumentation. Besides that, it also comes with dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and a Sony 12-speaker 3D sound system. A host of safety features are available onboard, which include seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, reversing camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which encompasses adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and high-beam assist.

Mahindra Xuv700
Mahindra Xuv700
₹ 12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Explore your Vehicle
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹ 13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon Ev
Tata Nexon Ev
₹ 13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Honda Hr-v
Honda Hr-v
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
Mg Hector
Mg Hector
₹ 14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speaking of the powertrain, the Australian market-spec Mahindra XUV700 gets power from a two-litre turbocharged petrol engine, just like its Indian market-spec counterpart. This engine is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, which is the only transmission option available for Australian customers. The engine churns out 197 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. This means the engine generates the same power and torque as the Indian market-spec model.

The Indian market-spec model gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine as an additional option along with the petrol engine. The diesel engine is capable of pumping out 182 bhp of peak power and 450 Nm of maximum torque. The India-spec Mahindra XUV700 SUV also gets an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. However, that is available only in the top-spec AX7 and AX7L automatic variants, which have been launched in Australia.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2023, 13:43 PM IST
