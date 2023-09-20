HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Wild Looking Autonomous Bus Aims For Driverless Public Transit In Europe

This wild-looking vehicle is a self-driving bus, currently testing in Europe

Transport technology developer Aurrigo is testing a self-driving bus in Europe, which aims to replace the conventional public transport system in Europe in the near future. The company has stated that it plans to remove the human operator from public transport vehicles in future with this technology. Christened as Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle, the autonomous bus is now being tested in various cities of the Czech Republic and the UK.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle
Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle is a self-driving vehicle that relies on LiDAR technology and multiple cameras.
Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle
Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle is a self-driving vehicle that relies on LiDAR technology and multiple cameras.

The Aurrigo Auto-Shuttle doesn't look like a conventional bus. It looks sculpted and aggressive from all angles. In a nutshell, these autonomous vehicles look like driverless pods. The Auto-Shuttle self-driving buses rely on LiDAR technology, as well as cameras and Aurrigo’s in-house developed software to get a clear, consistent picture of the surroundings. The company also said that it is working with a robust safety framework in order to roll out its technology responsibly.

Also Read : Your next cab ride is here, but without a driver

The company claims that initially, these e Auto-Shuttles will have a human operator inside the vehicle to take over in case an error occurs. However, Aurrigo also plans to remove the human operators and replace them with a remote supervisor. The remote supervisor will not be on the bus physically but can still take over the controls of the autonomous vehicle in case things go wrong.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹ 2.45 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-Royce New Ghost
₹ 6.95 - 7.95 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari PurosangueSuv
₹ 3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹ 16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Aurrigo claims that at a time when cities facing challenges like high levels of vehicular emissions along with increasing requirements for the safety and mobility of cyclists and pedestrians, these driverless shuttles or pods can be game changers for the urban environment as they address many of the challenges.

The company is working with the Living Lab for Autonomous Electric Vehicles, which is led by the University College of London and funded by the European Union.

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST
TAGS: autonomous vehicle self driving vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.