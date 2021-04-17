Genesis has again teased its upcoming electric car ahead of its Shanghai Auto Show debut scheduled on April 19th. The teaser image shows the Genesis X Concept hinting that the upcoming model could be a production version of the X concept sedan. However, Genesis is yet to confirm the body style.

The teaser video shows the Genesis electric car's front grille and headlamps inspired by the automaker's new "Athletic Elegance" design language that was unveiled by the Genesis X Concept. However, it has to be remembered that the X concept sedan was actually showcased to preview the automaker's future design and electrification technology capability.

The black and white teaser video reveals the G-Matrix signature front grille that looks bold and aggressive, flanked by tangential headlights that appear more conservative than what's showcased by the X Concept. The sleek LED headlights and LED daytime running lights are part of the automaker's new styling philosophy.

Hence, it is not confirmed that the upcoming Genesis EV will be a sedan. It could be a luxury electric SUV as well, preferably the GV70e all-electric SUV.

So far, there are three likely models that could be revealed in Shanghai. One is the Genesis GV70e, another one is the electric version of the G80 and the other one could be the production version of the X Concept sedan.

The luxury automaker that competes with global brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Jaguar is likely to showcase the all-new electric car that will be based on Hyundai's E-GMP architecture, which also underpins the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Several automakers are shifting their focus towards zero emission all-electric mobility amidst increasing ban on internal combustion engines and growing emission norms. Hyundai is one of them that are trying to grab a large chunk in the segment. The upcoming Genesis EV will come as part of that.