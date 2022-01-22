HT Auto
This Toyota SUV has a four-year long waiting period

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 comes loaded to the teeth with latest features and advanced tech and the company is dependent on the semiconductor chips to successfully manufacture the car.Toyota has rolled out a statement accepting that the waiting period for its flagship SUV has grown to four years.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2022, 02:49 PM
The latest Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 SUV.
The latest Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 SUV.

Toyota introduced the new and improved Land Cruiser LC300 last year. The new-gen model comes out as a big step up over its predecessor. While there were early rumours that chip shortage is taking a toll on the production of the car and some customers might even have to wait for as much as four years.

Now the company has rolled out an official statement on the same, accepting that the waiting period for its flagship SUV has actually grown to four years.

The company published on its Japanese website, saying "Thank you very much for considering and ordering our vehicles. The Land Cruiser has been very well received in Japan and around the world. We sincerely apologize that it will take a long time to deliver the Land Cruiser to you after you place an order. We sincerely apologize for this. If you place an order now, the delivery time may be up to 4 years. We will do our utmost to shorten the delivery time for our customers."

(Also Read: Toyota Hilux pick-up makes India debut, launch in March)

Now a direct aftereffect of the reduced production means that the company is likely to hold back plans for the model introduction in some international markets including India. While the SUV was earlier expected to knock on the Indian doors in the Q3 2022, the launch may now be delayed. Needless to say, this delay is primarily due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis. The latest version of the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 comes loaded to the teeth with latest features and advanced tech and the company is dependent on the semiconductor chips to successfully manufacture the car.

Under the hood sits a new 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 oil-burner which replaces the previous 5.7-litre V8 engine. The new model belts out 403 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. For the record, the new numbers are 30 bhp and 108 Nm more than the previous model. The engine comes mated to a 10-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2022, 02:42 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota SUV Land Cruiser LC300 Land Cruiser LC300 waiting period
