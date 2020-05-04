The Suzuki Jimny is arguably one of the most awaited SUVs in the Indian market. It was even showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and garnered huge response, as expected.

The anticipation around the 5-door Jimny is huge not just in India, but worldwide. Now a real-life Mk4 Suzuki Jimny picture has been digitally modified which makes it look like a Humvee inspired SUV. It won't be wrong to say that though this 5-seat version looks ultra-cool in this hefty body-kit, it won't necessarily look like this.

While the Mk2 Suzuki Jimny reached Indian shores as the original 3-door Gypsy, the Mk4 Jimny, will most likely reach only as a 5-door vehicle.

This 5-seater Jimny will have a longer wheelbase, while the overall length will be extend no more than 4,000 mm to keep costs low and attract the least possible GST (for ICE vehicles). In terms of the outer design, it will most likely be close to the current 3-door's design.

While the India launch is likely to happen by 2021, what's not known at the moment is if the company will continue the 'Gypsy' name to leverage its already established status or if it'll switch to the worldwide used Jimny w/o Sierra suffix name.

Also, though the 3-door version is available in 4WD drivetrain layout, the 5-door version could only get the 2WD format to keep the costs under check. India being a very price sensitive market, all these factors will come into play to keep the package attractive as well as cost-effective.

Most importantly, it is expected to feature the K15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol powerplant. The global-spec unit is tuned to churn out 102 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Its transmission options may include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic unit.

It's expected to be sold through Maruti's exclusive retail chain - NEXA.