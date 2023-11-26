Third-gen Porsche Panamera India prices announced; starts from 1.68 crore

Just days after its global debut, Porsche AG has announced prices for the third-generation Panamera in India. The 2024 Porsche Panamera is priced from ₹1.68 crore (ex-showroom, India) onwards for the V6 rear-wheel drive model. This will be the only engine option available initially and the new V8 hybrid won’t be making it here. The more powerful GTS will arrive sometime next year.

Bookings for the new generation Porsche Panamera should begin in a few days as is the norm for the automaker in the country. Meanwhile, deliveries will begin in a few weeks from now. The automaker has traditionally opened order books much earlier in India, soon after the models’ global debut. The new-gen Panamera will arrive only in the sedan guise with the Sport Turismo now discontinued globally.

The third generation Panamera will be offered only with the 2.9-litre V6 engine and the semi-active suspension setup

Compared to its predecessor, the third-generation Porsche Panamera is about ₹9 lakh more expensive in India. However, it also it gets a host of upgrades to the styling, engines and suspension. The new offering looks identical to the outgoing model but there are notable differences including the revamps headlamp design that now comes with LED Matrix lights as standard. It also gets an additional air inlet above the licence plate, while the window lines are new as well.

The cabin gets upgraded with the gear selector moved to the right of the new steering wheel and onto the dashboard, borrowed from the electric Taycan. There’s also an optional 10.9-inch passenger display, which shows a host of technical details and more. On the feature front, the performance sedan comes with 8-way electrically adjustable seats, six airbags, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with Navigation, smartphone connectivity, voice command and more.

The Porsche Panamera's cabin borrows its steering wheel from the all-electric Taycan, while there's a new optional display for the front passenger as well

Power on the 2024 Porsche Panamera for India comes from the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine tuned for 343 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 8-speed PDK automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The car also comes with a two-way adaptive rear spoiler. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of 270 kmph.

Another much-talked-about feature on the new Panamera is its new fully active suspension. The new PDCC-equipped suspension allows for more control over the pitch, dive and roll. However, this system is only available on the V8 hybrid models, which India won’t get. Instead, the Panamera V6 will come with the semi-active air suspension allowing you to adjust the ride height. The feature was available on the previous generation model but has seen more improvements in the latest iteration.

