Tesla delays Roadster again, likely to launch in 2023

Tesla has delayed the launch of its Roadster again. Tesla's charismatic CEO Elon Musk on November 17, 2017, surprised the world by showcasing the world the new Tesla Roadster.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari wants ‘significant discount’ for EV buyers who scrap old vehicles

The car was supposed to hit the production line in 2020. However, the electric vehicle manufacturer missed that timeframe. Elon Musk mentioned 2022 as the new target earlier in 2021. However, now it appears, the EV maker is again delaying the launch of the new Tesla Roadster.

In his latest Twitter post, Elon Musk has indicated the Tesla Roadster is likely to hit the market in 2023. “2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages, so it wouldn’t matter if we had 17 new products, as none would ship. Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023," he wrote in a post.

Evidently, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Tesla. Elon Musk didn't mention the pandemic impact on the auto manufacturer. But there have been several disruptive factors playing their roles for the last several months. These include pandemic, supply chain crisis including semiconductor shortages etc.

Despite showcasing the world several exciting models including the Cybertruck, Semi truck among others. However, these electric vehicles are yet to be launched.

The chip crisis has impacted several automakers around the world. In the US alone, automobile giants such as General Motors and Ford Motor Company had to announce production closure in multiple plants due to the chip shortage. Globally, Toyota, Nissan, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki too have been impacted hard due to the chip crisis.

The microchip shortage started late last year and it was recovering slowly. However, the fresh surge of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia has again hammered the recovery process in the segment.