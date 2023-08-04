Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG updated with twin-cylinder tech. Check out prices

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago and Tigor iCNG variants in the country with its new twin-cylinder technology. The updated Tata Tiago iCNG is priced from ₹6.55 lakh, going up to ₹8.10 lakh for the XZ NRG CNG variant. Meanwhile, the Tata Tigor CNG is now priced from ₹7.10 lakh, going up to ₹8.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The same twin-cylinder CNG tech has also been introduced on the Tata Punch micro SUV.

The automaker introduced the new tech on the Altroz earlier this year and the cleverly factory-fitted CNG tanks liberate more room for practical cargo capacity. Tata’s twin-cylinder tech places two fuel tanks of a capacity of 70 litres combined in place of the spare wheel under the cargo area. This ensures there’s usable space to keep a suitcase, bags and more. The spare wheel is moved to the rear underbelly of the car on either vehicle.

The cylinder are placed below the cargo area in the boot on the Tiago and Tigor, as seen on the Punch iCNG version above

Commenting on the launch, Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Building further on our success with the Altroz iCNG, and to make the CNG segment even more hotly contested, we are excited to introduce the twin-cylinder technology in not just one but three products today - the Tiago, Tigor and the much awaited and loved subcompact SUV, the Tata Punch. I am confident that these introductions put together will make our CNG lineup appealing, holistic, and stronger than ever."

The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG draw power from the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The motor has been detuned to produce 76 bhp and 97 Nm of peak torque on the CNG-powered version, while paired with only a 5-speed manual gearbox. Offered in multiple variants, the Tiago and Tigor CNG options also boast decent features when compared to their rivals - Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG were launched in January 2022 and the latest update makes the models more practical. The company says it has sold over 50,000 units of the CNG versions since the launch, helping the automaker command a 16 per cent market share in the overall CNG segment. Individually too, the CNG variants contribute 20 per cent to the Tiago's overall volumes, 55 per cent to the Tigor and 40 per cent to the Altroz. Tata's CNG range is available for private buyers though and not for commercial operators. Deliveries for the new updated CNG lineup should begin in a few days from now.

