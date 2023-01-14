HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Tata Punch Icng Debuts At Auto Expo 2023 With Dual Cylinder Tech

In pics: Tata Punch iCNG debuts at Auto Expo 2023 with dual-cylinder tech

Tata Punch iCNG has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It comes with dual-cylinders which helps in optimizing boot space. 
By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2023, 11:10 AM
Tata Motors has unveiled the Punch iCNG at the Auto Expo 2023, It debuts with dual cylinder technology. 
Tata Motors has unveiled the Punch iCNG at the Auto Expo 2023, It debuts with dual cylinder technology. 
Tata Motors has unveiled the Punch iCNG at the Auto Expo 2023, It debuts with dual cylinder technology. 
Tata Motors has unveiled the Punch iCNG at the Auto Expo 2023, It debuts with dual cylinder technology. 
Cosmetically, the Punch iCNG comes with ‘iCNG’ badge on the boot.
Cosmetically, the Punch iCNG comes with 'iCNG' badge on the boot.
Cosmetically, the Punch iCNG comes with ‘iCNG’ badge on the boot.
Cosmetically, the Punch iCNG comes with ‘iCNG’ badge on the boot.
The Punch iCNG uses the same engine as the standard Punch. 
The Punch iCNG uses the same engine as the standard Punch. 
The Punch iCNG uses the same engine as the standard Punch. 
The Punch iCNG uses the same engine as the standard Punch. 

The engine produces 75.94 bhp and a peak torque of 97 Nm while running on CNG. 
The engine produces 75.94 bhp and a peak torque of 97 Nm while running on CNG. 
The engine produces 75.94 bhp and a peak torque of 97 Nm while running on CNG. 
The engine produces 75.94 bhp and a peak torque of 97 Nm while running on CNG. 
On petrol, the Punch iCNG produces 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm. The iCNG variants will come only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
On petrol, the Punch iCNG produces 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm. The iCNG variants will come only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
On petrol, the Punch iCNG produces 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm. The iCNG variants will come only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
On petrol, the Punch iCNG produces 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm. The iCNG variants will come only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
In terms of safety, the Punch iCNG that was showcased at the Auto Expo was equipped with six airbags.
In terms of safety, the Punch iCNG that was showcased at the Auto Expo was equipped with six airbags.
In terms of safety, the Punch iCNG that was showcased at the Auto Expo was equipped with six airbags.
In terms of safety, the Punch iCNG that was showcased at the Auto Expo was equipped with six airbags.
Instead of using a single cylinder, Tata Motors is using two smaller cylinders in the boot. The total capacity is of 60 litres.
Instead of using a single cylinder, Tata Motors is using two smaller cylinders in the boot. The total capacity is of 60 litres.
Instead of using a single cylinder, Tata Motors is using two smaller cylinders in the boot. The total capacity is of 60 litres.
Instead of using a single cylinder, Tata Motors is using two smaller cylinders in the boot. The total capacity is of 60 litres.
In the interior, a new CNG button is added to switch the fuel type.
In the interior, a new CNG button is added to switch the fuel type.
In the interior, a new CNG button is added to switch the fuel type.
In the interior, a new CNG button is added to switch the fuel type.
Punch iCNG comes with a microswitch that keeps the car off while refuelling. 
Punch iCNG comes with a microswitch that keeps the car off while refuelling. 
Punch iCNG comes with a microswitch that keeps the car off while refuelling. 
Punch iCNG comes with a microswitch that keeps the car off while refuelling. 
There is also thermal incident protection, a fire protection device and a leak detection feature.
There is also thermal incident protection, a fire protection device and a leak detection feature.
There is also thermal incident protection, a fire protection device and a leak detection feature.
There is also thermal incident protection, a fire protection device and a leak detection feature.
Tata Motors is using advanced materials in the CNG kit to prevent leakage.
Tata Motors is using advanced materials in the CNG kit to prevent leakage.
Tata Motors is using advanced materials in the CNG kit to prevent leakage.
Tata Motors is using advanced materials in the CNG kit to prevent leakage.
There is also an electric sunroof on offer with voice activation. 
There is also an electric sunroof on offer with voice activation. 
There is also an electric sunroof on offer with voice activation. 
There is also an electric sunroof on offer with voice activation. 
First Published Date: 14 Jan 2023, 11:10 AM IST
TAGS: Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors Punch iCNG
