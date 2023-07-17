Tata Tigor, Tiago available with benefits up to 50,000 this month

Tiago, Altroz and Tigor are also being offered with heavy discounts
However, Nexon and Punch SUVs are not a part of this scheme
Tiago is getting up to ₹45,000 discount on the petrol & CNG versions
The benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discount
Tigor petrol & CNG versions are being offered with discounts
The carmaker is offering maximum discount on the Tigor CNG model of ₹50,000
Tata Altroz gets discount of up to ₹28,000 in July
The discount is applicable only on the versions running on fossil fuel
Both Harrier & Safari come with benefits worth ₹35,000