Tata Tigor, Tiago available with benefits up to 50,000 this month

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 17, 2023

Tiago, Altroz and Tigor are also being offered with heavy discounts

However, Nexon and Punch SUVs are not a part of this scheme

Tiago is getting up to 45,000 discount on the petrol & CNG versions

The benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discount

Tigor petrol & CNG versions are being offered with discounts 

The carmaker is offering maximum discount on the Tigor CNG model of 50,000

Tata Altroz gets discount of up to 28,000 in July

The discount is applicable only on the versions running on fossil fuel

Both Harrier & Safari come with benefits worth 35,000
