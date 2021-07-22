Tata Motors has rolled out the 10,000th Safari SUV on Thursday from its facility in Pune. The Indian carmaker has achieved the first major milestone within five months of its launch in India.

Tata Motors shared an image of the 10,000th Safari SUV rolling out of the facility. The SUV, which was earlier showcased by Tata as Gravitas SUV during Auto Expo last year, was rebadged and launched as Safari on February 22 this year. Tata had discontinued the earlier model of Safari SUVs much earlier.

Tata Safari is available in variants like XE, XM, XMA, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+, XZA, and XZA+ options. It comes in both six and seven-seater seating layouts. The Safari gets only a diesel engine under the hood. The Kryotec 2.0-litre turbocharged engine is capable of churning out 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. There is a six-speed automatic unit on offer as well.

The SUV is based on the Harrier five-seat SUV and also features a similar styling as well. It is the second model after Harrier to be based on the Omegarc architecture which is derived from the Land Rover's D8 platform.