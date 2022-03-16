Tata Altroz Automatic to launch on March 21

The Tata Altroz will finally make its debut with the dual-clutch automatic transmission. Deliveries to start soon after the car's launch later this month.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the automatic variant of its popular premium hatchback Altroz. The 2022 Altroz Automatic will debut this month with the dual-clutch automatic transmission. Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Altroz Automatic hatchback.

The car will be launched in India on March 21. The new Altroz automatic can be booked at the company's authorised dealerships, or online, at a token amount of ₹21,000. Tata Motors will start deliveries of the car soon after the launch.

Under the hood, the Altroz automatic will be plonked with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. The Altroz Automatic will be introduced in three trim levels - XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims as well as the Dark edition range. The company will also introduce a new Opera Blue exterior shade in the Altroz range.

As far as features go, the car will continue along with the same set of features found previously. Expect the car to come kitted with the same projector headlamps, Harman stereo system, a push start/stop button, 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a reverse parking camera, and more.

The existing 1.2-litre petrol powertrain is tuned to produce 85bhp/113Nm in its petrol guise. Expect similar output from this engine in its automatic avatar as well. In addition, the car is also offered with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. While the former produces 108bhp/140Nm, the latter delivers 89bhp/200Nm torque.

Needless to say, the new automatic avatar of the Tata Altroz will be priced slightly higher than the existing manual trims of the car.

