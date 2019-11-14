Skoda has taken the covers off the fourth-generation Octavia and promises not just futuristic visual appeal but a sedan that has the tech to take on the demands of the current times.

The Czech carmaker unveiled the 2020 Octavia at a special event in Prague.

The 2020 Octavia takes borrows several style elements from the Superb which lends it a classy visual appeal. There has been a clear emphasis on making the sedan look extremely sharp and sleek while still retaining the inherint element of strong road presence. There is more room on the inside as well.

The headlights as well as tail lights make use of LEDs while Matrix LED technology will also be on offer as an optional.





Photo: Twitter/@SkodaAutoNews

The sedan in its newest - fourth - generation is 19mm longer and 15mm wider that the outgoing version. These may not appear much on paper but the bump up in dimensions are obvious to the naked eye.

On the inside, Skoda has completely redesigned the dashboard with an infotainment system that measures between 8.25 inches and 10 inches - depending on the variant. There is also a 10.25-inch digital display behind the two-spoke steering.





Photo courtesy: Twitter/@SkodaAutoNews

A number of creature comfort and luxury additions have been made on the inside. These include Trizone Climatronic, acoustic side windows, electric parking brake etc.

The 2020 Octavia is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine with max power of 109 bhp and 200 Nm torque. There is also the presence of a mild-hybrid technology. An Octavia iV is also on offer. This is a plug-in hybrid version of the car and makes use of a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor. The two together make for max power of 201 bhp and 350 Nm torque. In full electric mode, the company says the range is about 55 kilometers. There is also a diesel option with a 2.0-litre TDI engine.