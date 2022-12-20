Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Auto Rounds Off 2022 By Expanding Network To 225 Outlets Across India

Skoda Auto rounds off 2022 by expanding network to 225 outlets across India

Skoda Auto India has announced that the company's dealership network has now grown to 225 outlets across the country. The network expansion plan is a part of the brand's India 2.0 strategy, coinciding with the launch of new products like the Kushaq and Slavia, which have been specifically designed for the Indian market.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Dec 2022, 14:42 PM
Follow us on:
Skoda plans to open a total of 250 touchpoints across India and has achieved its target for the 2022 calendar year

Speaking on the network expansion, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, “Customer centricity and customer satisfaction is pivotal to Skoda Auto India’s INDIA 2.0 strategy. Key to achieving this is by expanding our network and being closer and more accessible to our customers. Our customer touchpoints, which include sales and service outlets, compact workshops, showrooms are all avenues for us to offer a fabulous purchase, ownership and maintenance experience. With lower costs of ownership, industry-leading warranty and maintenance packages, this deeper penetration of our network is all part of our aim at providing our customers a rewarding experience when they own a Skoda."

Also Read : Skoda considers withdrawing from China, focus more on India

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 16.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Both products have been volume drivers for Skoda Auto India and supporting the same has been the company's network expansion plan. The company registered a sale of over 50,000 cars and counting in 2022, effectively making it the biggest year for the Czech carmaker in India. The manufacturer has already doubled its annual sales over the 2021 calendar year. Moreover, India is Skoda's third largest market internationally.

The 225 touchpoints include fully digitalised showrooms, dealerships, sales branches, service centres and compact workshops

Skoda's dealer revitalisation plans began in December 2020 with 120 facilities. The India 2.0 strategy then increased that number to 175 outlets in December 2021, moving up to 225 this month. The company plans to increase its network to 250 outlets soon. These touchpoints include fully digitalised showrooms, dealerships, sales branches, service centres and compact workshops.

Also Read : India is now the third largest market for Skoda. And bigger than China

Apart from strengthening its domestic presence, Skoda Auto India will also ramp up exports soon. The company already exports the Slavia and Kushaq to left-hand-drive markets like in the Gulf and will enter Vietnam in 2024. Apart from the Slavia and Kushaq, the automaker currently also retails the Kodiaq, Superb and Octavia in India.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2022, 14:42 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Dealers Skoda Auto India Skoda India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS