Skoda Auto India's 128 NFTs sell out in two hours

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Sep 2023, 17:47 PM
After announcing its entry into world of NFTs almost three months ago, Skoda Auto India has now made its entry into the Web 3.0 platform with a sell out of its 128 NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) in about 128 minutes or a little more than two hours. Each token was a personalized work of art with the number signifying 128 years of Skoda's global heritage.

NFTs are digital creations with each being unique in itself. Each NFT for the Skodaverse was created with the help of a collective of artists who turned customers' travel and exploration stories into digital art pieces. Each NFT reflects an individual's experiences and adventures of the owners.

The NFTs were minted on the NEAR Protocol, a carbon neutral project as certified by South Pole and each costed 5,000. Each owner of these NFTs have also been given access to a curated set of merchandise featuring their unique NFT art, thus allowing them to carry their story everywhere.

Beside merchandise, they also get access to accessories designed for the automotive connoisseur. They can also attend Skoda events, product launches, showcases, and exhibitions with front-row seats. Apart from these benefits, the NFT owners have also been offered a free airdrop of the next NFT.

What is an NFT?

An NFT is a digital certificate of ownership that acts as a unique identifier which cannot be copied, substituted or subdivided. They are recorded on a blockchain and used as certificates of authenticity as well as ownership. An NFT can be an image, video, sound or any other creative digital form as well as tickets and membership passes.

To enable the universal participation of all Skoda India enthusiasts, the Skodaverse India NFT platform has enabled the purchase of NFTs through cryptocurrencies as well as through INR, USD, Euro and other currencies.

First Published Date: 13 Sep 2023, 17:47 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto India Skoda NFT

