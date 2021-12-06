Santro to Aura: Hyundai offers benefit of up to 50,000 on new cars this month

Hyundai Motor India has announced discounts on some of its models for the end of the year sale. The Korean carmaker is offering up to ₹50,000 benefit on select models for the month of December.

Hyundai has extended the benefits on cars which include the likes of hatchbacks i10 Nios, Santro and i20, and the Aura sub-compact sedan.

Here is a look how much one can save when buying these new Hyundai cars this month.

Hyundai Aura