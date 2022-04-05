HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Renault Duster Removed From Indian Website

Renault Duster removed from Indian website

The official Renault India webpage now only hosts three cars including Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, but no Duster. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2022, 05:47 PM
Duster Turbo was previously given minor cosmetic updates in 2020. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Duster Turbo was previously given minor cosmetic updates in 2020. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Duster Turbo was previously given minor cosmetic updates in 2020. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Duster Turbo was previously given minor cosmetic updates in 2020. (Photo - Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Renault India has removed the popular Duster SUV from its official website indicating that the vehicle might go off the shelves soon. The company might also seize the production of the SUV for the Indian market. However, there has been no official communication from the company's side over this development. The official Renault India webpage now only hosts three cars including Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. 

(Also Read: Renault mulling the idea of separating EV business: Report)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Renault Duster (HT Auto photo)
Renault Duster
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Duster made its official debut in the Indian market almost 10 years back and was once a popular choice in the segment. It has been a favorite pick for the off-road enthusiasts for its adventure credibility and muscular looks. However, given the stiffing competition, the demand for the Duster have continued to tumble especially in the recent few years. The segment saw the entry of various new compact SUVs such as Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier, this also seemed to have affected the demand for Renault's competitor in the segment. 

Renault offers Duster with two powertrain options including 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.3-litre turbo petrol. While the former delivers 105bhp and 142Nm, the latter pushes out 154bhp and 254Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a five-speed manual, six-speed manual and a CVT unit.

(Also Read: Renault bolsters sales channel in rural India with 300 booking centers)

However, there is also a new-generation of Duster which is reportedly under development. This SUV is largely targeted towards the international markets and might also make way to the Indian market but nothing is official confirmed as of yet. If reports are true, Renault will be have a stronger case for Duster against the newer competitors. 

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2022, 05:47 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Renault India Renault Duster Renault Duster SUV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city