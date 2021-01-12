Bengaluru-based EV startup Pravaig Dynamics has revealed some details on the interiors of its first Made-in-India electric vehicle Extinction MK1. The EV startup unveiled the luxury electric sedan last month.

Pravaig Dynamics shared a sketch of how the interior of the Extinction MK1 has been designed. It will have a powerful PM 2.5 filters inside the car that the carmaker claims will reduce CO2 ten times more. The sketch shows the filter has been placed for every occupant, including the rear passengers.

The sketch also hints at a premium cabin which can seat four people. The design of the sitting area indicates a clear division between the front and the rear section of the car. The rear passengers are likely to get individual screens. The rear seats also look like they can be reclined to a certain extent for better comfort.

Pravaig Dynamics expects to sell around 2,500 of its newly unveiled luxury electric vehicle Extinction MK1 every year. The company has issued a statement revealing its plans to initially produce 2,500 units of the EV annual from next year.

In December last year, the EV startup officially unveiled the Extinction MK1 premium electric car, completely made in India, ahead of launch some time this year.

The car gets power from its 96 kHw battery which has a specific energy of 155Wh per kg. It can produce 200 hp of maximum power and a top speed of 196 kmph. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds. However, the range this EV offers is likely to keep a lot of other EV makers interested. Pravaig claims the Extinction MK1 can cover a distance in excess of 500 kms without stopping for a recharge.

Pravaig Dynamics is the first Indian EV maker to claim such a huge range in its first commercial offering. Volkswagen ID.3 can barely do 500 kms yet. Tesla Model 3 performance variant claims a range of 507 kms in single charge. In India, the EV with the highest range is Hyundai Kona EV with a claimed range of 452 kms. MG ZS EV, which has a range 340 kms, is still in process to upgrade to a range of 500 kms.

Pravaig also claims Extinction MK1 can replenish to about 80 per cent within 30 minutes.

The two-door, four-seater electric car will be primarily used for commercial fleets on a subscription based model. Pravaig is aiming to produce around 250 units of the Extinction MK1 every year. It will be initially sold in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi, before the EV startup adds more cities on the list.