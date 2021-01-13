Porsche marks 25 years of its roadster family with limited-run Boxster 25 Years

Porsche has introduced the Boxster 25 Years, an anniversary edition marking 25 years of the roadster family. Only 1,250 units of the special edition will be produced.

The Boxster 25 Years is based on the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and takes styling cues from the original Boxster concept that was showcased in the 1993 Detroit Motor Show. The Porsche Boxster has spanned four generations and 357,000 units have been sold so far.

The special edition is powered by a 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine with 294 kW (400 PS). It is being offering with a manual six-speed transmission and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The model has a top speed of 293 km/h and can sprint from zero to 100 km/h in four seconds.

Rear profile of the Boxster 25 Years

The special edition car comes in GT Silver Metallic body paint with contrasting Neodyme colour - a copper-like shimmering brown, used for detailing on the front apron, the side air intakes with mono bar, on the lettering and the two-tone 20-inch alloy wheels. The Boxster 25 Years is also being offered in Deep Black Metallic and Carrara White Metallic exterior colours.

The fuel filler cap, with in an aluminium look, has been enhanced by Porsche script from the Exclusive Design range. The high-gloss tailpipes of the sports exhaust system also shine in aluminum while the windscreen surround is finished in contrasting black.

The Porsche Boxster 25 Years comes in a red fabric convertible top

The interior is done in Bordeaux leather with a red fabric convertible top that bears embossed Boxster 25 lettering. The new model's cabin features an aluminium package, 14-way electrically adjustable sports seats, door sill trims with 'Boxster 25' lettering and heated GT multifunction sports leather steering wheel.

Other standard features on the list include Active Suspension Management sports suspension (PASM), which is 10 millimetres lower, and Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited-slip differential. These features combine to offer a remarkable ride experience and dynamic handling.

The Boxster 25 Years has been made available to order and will roll into Porsche dealerships from the end of March 2021.