Passenger vehicle sales down 13%, two-wheelers see an 11% drop in December: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales in Q3 FY22 were the lowest in five years, while for the two-wheelers it has been the lowest in nine years.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 04:35 PM
Indian auto industry has been facing several disruptions in the last two years.
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday has announced that passenger vehicles wholesales in December 2021 were 219,421 units in December 2021, down 13 per cent from 252,998 units recorded in the same month in 2020. The two-wheeler segment in December 2021 recorded 1,006,062 units of wholesales, registering a slump of 11 per cent from the same month of the previous year when it recorded 1,127,917 units.

(Also Read: Kia Carens bookings to commence on 14th January: Know all details)

SIAM also said that passenger vehicle sales during the October-December period of last year recorded 761,124 units, while the two-wheelers recorded 35,98,299 units in the October–December period of 2021.

Passenger vehicles sales during the April-December period of 2021 were 21,48,838 units, while two-wheelers registered 1,01,15,915 units in the first nine months of the current financial year, revealed SIAM data.

Commenting on the third quarter of the current financial year, Kenichi Ayukawa, President, SIAM said that amidst the rising infection spread, the Indian automobile industry is taking all necessary precautions in line with the government guidelines. As in the past, Industry continues to stand with the government to support the country wherever possible.

“Quarter-3 sales including those of the festive season were not as per expectations. All segments are still behind by many years. The industry is working hard to maximize production and minimize the impact of supply constraints while ensuring the safety of people in the entire value chain," he further added.

SIAM also believes that the rollout of various PLI schemes for the industries such as auto and auto components, advanced chemistry cell and semi-conductor manufacturing would help the Indian auto industry in future.

Commenting on the third-quarter sales performance of the Indian auto industry, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said that the demand of passenger vehicle segment was largely affected due to supply constraints while the two-wheeler segment was majorly impacted due to subdued demand. he also pointed that sales of passenger vehicles were the lowest in five years, while for the two-wheelers it has been the lowest in nine years.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 04:35 PM IST
TAGS: car sales SIAM auto industry
