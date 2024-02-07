HT Auto
Own a Kia Sonet? Check this DIY maintenance guide for better ownership

07 Feb 2024, 12:53 PM
2024 Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet comes as the South Korean automaker's offering in the compact SUV segment in India, which has been witnessing rising demand and sales over the last few years.
Kia Sonet comes as the South Korean automaker's offering in the compact SUV segment in India, which has been witnessing rising demand and sales over the last few years.

Kia India launched the facelifted iteration of the Sonet compact SUV just a few weeks ago in the country, re-energising the segment where it competes with some tough rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue etc. The updated Kia Sonet SUV came with a refreshed design and a host of new features enhancing its appeal significantly. It was launched at price tags ranging between 8 lakh and 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Right ahead of its launch, Kia India claimed the Sonet is the lowest maintenance car in its segment, citing a study. The South Korean car manufacturer claimed that the diesel-powered Sonet offers 14 per cent lower maintenance cost than other models in the segment, while the petrol-powered Sonet offers 16 per cent lower maintenance cost than the segment average, making the latter a better value-for-money car.

Watch: Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals

If you own the Kia Sonet SUV, here are some DIY (do it yourself) tips for you for better maintenance of the car.

Change engine oil periodically

Changing the oil of a car is among the basic maintenance works and is highly important to ensure the smooth functioning of the engine. Check the Kia Sonet's user manual to learn the details of when the engine oil should be changed and which oil should be used. With some basic tools, it can be done at home only.

Keep the battery clean

One of the key and basic maintenance for any car is keeping the battery clean. A non-functional or poor battery impacts the performance of the vehicle negatively. Make sure you clean the battery terminals regularly to keep them away from corrosion. Also, make sure the battery is charged fully before taking out the vehicle. Cleaning the battery is not rocket science and can be performed at home only.

Take good care of tyres

Tyres are just like the legs of the vehicle, but they are among the most neglected parts. Tyres are the only contact between the vehicle and the road surface. Make sure the tyres are properly inflated with the right and recommended air pressure. Also, check for hidden leaks that may drain out the air and impact the vehicle's overall performance and fuel efficiency. These inspections can be performed at home.

Inspect the brakes

The brakes of any vehicle are lifesavers. A non-functional or poorly functional brake can lead to fatal mishaps on the road. Hence, always make sure the brakes on all four wheels are properly functioning at their optimum level. Check the condition of the brakes and the vehicle's braking performance periodically. If you find any irregularities, make sure to get it checked by a technician and fix the issue immediately.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2024, 12:53 PM IST

