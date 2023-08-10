One-off Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica's paint took 370 hours to apply

Lamborghini recently unveiled the ‘Opera Unica’ Huracan Sterrato, which is a one-off version finished in a unique triple-layer crystal-effect paint. The company says that it took 370 hours to apply the paint to the vehicle's body, which was specially developed by the company's Ad Personam department. The exterior of the vehicle combines three shades of Blue – Blu Amnis, Blue Grifo, and Blu Fedra.

For the inside, the dark Blue Delphinus was chosen as the main shade, contrasting the lighter Celeste Phoebe in the accents on the leather and Alcantara upholstery.

Besides the unique livery, the Opera Unica has no mechanical changes when compared to the rest of the 1,499 units of the Huracan Sterrato developed. The supercar is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 with 602 hp and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque, combined with an all-wheel-drive system. It remains an all-terrain supercar with lifted suspension and rugged bodykit.

Notably, all the remaining units of the Huracan Sterrato have been sold out until the forthcoming end of production later this year. Those interested to get their hands on this supercar will now have to wait for the Huracan’s plug-in hybrid successor version, which is expected to debut before the end of 2024.

