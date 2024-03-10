Nissan GT-R's last hurrah: Limited edition 2025 model to be announced

The Nissan GT-R, an icon in the world of supercars, is gearing up for its swan song with a final limited-edition model slated for the 2025 model year. Despite being on the scene since 2007, the R35 generation GT-R has maintained its status as a supercar slayer, thanks to its impressive performance figures.

According to insider sources cited by Japanese publication Mag X, Nissan is set to unveil the final 2025 model year GT-R on March 14. Reports suggest that only 1,500 units will be produced, with approximately 300 of them expected to be Nismo models. However, it remains unclear whether these limited editions will be exclusive to the Japanese market or offered globally.

Details about the final model are scarce, but given that the 2024 GT-R received significant visual updates just 12 months ago, including new front and rear fascias, major upgrades for the 2025 version seem unlikely. Perhaps there will be some minor aerodynamic tweaks or adjustments to the trim levels, but a complete overhaul seems improbable, especially for a model that will be discontinued after producing just 1,500 units.

If the reports are accurate and 2025 indeed marks the final year of the R35 GT-R, enthusiasts can expect some commemorative touches to the sports model, such as special badges or decals. Mechanically, the regular variant is likely to retain the same 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 engine found in the 2024 model, with 565 bhp and 632 Nm of torque. The GT-R Nismo variant could see a boost to 600 hp and 481 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque.

When the GT-R first hit the market, it sent shockwaves through the supercar world, much like the original Honda NSX did in its time. It was one of the fastest production vehicles on the planet, capable of outpacing cars that cost significantly more. However, over the past 17 years, the supercar landscape has evolved, with lighter and more powerful competitors entering the market, outperforming the GT-R with ease.

While the 2025 GT-R may be the final chapter for the R35 generation, Nissan is likely to introduce a replacement in the near future. The form of the R36 model, however, remains a mystery. At the recent Japan Mobility Show 2023, Nissan teased the future with the Hyper Force concept, a GT-R-inspired model powered by electric motors capable of producing a staggering 1,341 bhp. This glimpse into the future suggests that the GT-R's legacy of performance and innovation is far from over.

