Next Gen Toyota C Hr Teased Ahead Of June 26 Debut. Will It Come To India?

Next-gen Toyota C-HR teased ahead of June 26 debut. Will it come to India?

Toyota C-HR was first introduced in 2016, and its bold design grabbed the attention of the automotive world almost immediately. Currently sold across various markets worldwide, the crossover is now set to don its next-generation guise, which was previewed through the C-HR Prologue concept back in December 2022. Slated to debut on June 26, the second-generation Toyota C-HR crossover has been teased for the first time revealing its rear profile.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2023, 10:54 AM
Toyota has teased the next-generation C-HR for the first time before its debut on June 26.
The teaser image released by the Japanese automaker shows that the new generation iteration of the C-HR will again put the design ahead of practicality and closely follow the Prologue concept. The teaser image reveals that the upcoming next-generation Toyota C-HR will blend design influences from the Crown, Prius and Aygo X. The image shows the silhouette of the rear profile and a sleek and full-width LED signature running through the middle of the tailgate connecting the LED taillights. This design element is currently in trend and rather common these days in many other cars from the automaker, including the Veloz and Harrier. However, there is a fresh styling element which is the Toyota C-HR lettering at the centre of the LED strip.

While revealing the teaser image, the car brand has also written that the unveiling of the new C-HR is going to be an exciting and sophisticated compact SUV. Toyota claims that the new C-HR will come featuring an edgy design and advanced technologies.

Besides a significantly revamped design, the new generation Toyota C-HRwill with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, as the automaker has revealed. The PHEV will be sold alongside the standard self-charging hybrid, as the automaker has already confirmed. The new C-HR will go on sale in Europe by the end of 2023 and will be introduced to the North American markets as well. Toyota has not revealed any plan regarding bringing this crossover to India. However, considering the increasingly high demand for SUVs and crossovers in India, it could be an interesting model, if the automaker brings it here.

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2023, 10:54 AM IST


