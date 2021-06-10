Top Sections
Home > Auto > Cars > Nexon SUV hits major milestone as Tata Motors rolls out 2,00,000th unit
Tata Motors rolled out the 2,00,000th Nexon SUV from its Ranjangaon plant today.

Nexon SUV hits major milestone as Tata Motors rolls out 2,00,000th unit

2 min read . 02:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tata Nexon is also one of India's first cars to secure a five-star adult safety rating at the crash test held by Global NCAP. Nexon was first launched back in 2017.
  • Tata Nexon became the fourth best-selling car in India in May.

Tata Nexon SUV has hit a major production milestone today. The carmaker has rolled out the 2,00,000th Nexon SUV from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. It took Tata Motors around six months to manufacture 50,000 units of Nexon due to the restrictions imposed in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, Nexon could have hit the landmark much earlier.

Tata Nexon had hit the milestone of 1,50,000 units back in November last year. It has been one of the best-sellers from Tata Motors over the past few years. In fact, the Nexon broke into the top 10 selling cars in India last month. The sub-compact SUV was sold to 6,439 customers and secured number four spot on the list. Earlier in March, Nexon sales had set a new record of 8,683 units in a month.

Tata Nexon is also one of India's first cars to secure a five-star adult safety rating at the crash test held by Global NCAP. Nexon was first launched back in 2017. Tata currently offers the Nexon SUV in 20 variants. The range includes 12 variants in petrol and 8 variants in diesel with automatic and manual transmission options.

Tata recently hiked prices of the Nexon SUV. According to the last price hike, Nexon costs around 10,000 more for the base model. The XE variant, which used to cost 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom), is now priced at 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the top-spec trim XZA+ (O) Dual Tone variant will cost 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom) against 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom) before the hike was implemented.

Tata Motors had to put rumours to rest about the carmakers deciding to discontinue the diesel variants. Tata had to issue a media statement on Wednesday, clarifying that the diesel variants will not be axed in totality.

Tata believes that there is still a strong demand for diesel engine in the sub-compact SUV. Nexon competes in the highly competitive segment where it has to jostle for space along with newer rivals like Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

