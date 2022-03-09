New-gen Toyota Glanza bookings now open

HT Auto
Toyota has opened its order books for the new-gen Glanza hatchback in India. Bookings start at 11,000. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 12:30 PM
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced that it has commenced the pre-launch bookings of the new Glanza which is slated to go on sale in India on March 15th. The company has opened order books for the upcoming hatchback at a token amount of 11,000.

Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Add to compare
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Add to compare

The bookings can be done at the company's official webpage or at any of the authorised Toyota dealerships. The new Glanza will make its debut in India as the most affordable Toyota car, although it will be just a rebranded version of the newly launched Maruti Baleno.

The Fortuner-maker has announced that the new Glanza will be made available in both Manual (MT) as well as Automatic Transmissions (AMT) and will source power from the familiar ‘K-Series engine’ with a power output of 66 KW (89 PS).

Sharing his thoughts on the opening of bookings, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are delighted to introduce to you, the cool new Glanza specially made for those who are seeking for an advanced yet an affordable option. We whole heartedly thank our customers for placing their trust and faith on Toyota Glanza over the last few years. Launching Toyota Glanza in 2019, was an important milestone in Toyota’s India journey as this product brought along many first time Toyota buyers, and existing Toyota customers, especially from Tier II and III markets."

(Also Read: 2022 Toyota Glanza will have connected car features paired to smartwatches)

While the launch is yet a week away, the company has teased some of the key features of the new Glanza. The car will receive a new-age head-up display, 360-degree camera and a new infotainment system with smartphone (Apple & Android) connectivity features. That said, the car will also be equipped with 6 airbags which are also found on the newly introduced Maruti Baleno.

The company further adds that it managed to sell over 66,000 units of the Baleno till date since launch. “Till date, the Toyota Glanza has sold over 66,000 units which is a testimony to the fact that Toyota has become a lot more affordable and accessible proposition for the Indian car buyers. With the cool & captivating new Glanza, we will continue to focus on offering the best customer experience and best affordability by improving customer convenience and ensuring better sales and after sales services satisfaction", added sood.

The new Glanza will be offered with a warranty of 3 years/100,000 Kms and the option of warranty extension of up to 5 years/220,000 Kms.

 

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 11:51 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota India Toyota Glanza 2021 Toyota Glanza all-new Glanza
