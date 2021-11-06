New-gen Maruti Celerio launch next week: Five things we know so far

Maruti is gearing up for the introduction of the new-gen Celerio entry-level hatchback in the Indian market. The car has already been teased ahead of the official debut revealing several new details on the upcoming Renault Kwid rival. Here's a list of things that we know so far about the upcoming Celerio.

Similar Cars

(Also read: Maruti Celerio variants, features and specs reportedly leaked ahead of debut)

Official debut date: The company has already rolled out the official debut date of the new-gen Celerio which is set to break cover on November 10th. The Celerio will be the biggest launch from the company which will likely set foot as a 2022 model.

Bookings open: The company has already commenced the pre-launch bookings on the new-gen Celerio. Interested customers can get their units reserved at a token amount of ₹ 11,000.

11,000. Engine details: When launched, expect the new Celerio to draw power from the 1.0-litre K10C Dual jet VVT petrol engine. The engine will come paired with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Fully revamped looks: As per the details revealed via the official teaser, expect the new Celerio to come with the fully updated exterior looks. The car will sport updated headlamps, bumpers, as well as tail lamps. The full body kit of the entry-level hatchback will be tweaked for a more elegant and eye-catching profile.

New features: When launched, expect the new Maruti Celerio to be introduced in four trims and seven variants in all. It is likely to get features like touchscreen infotainment screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a push start/stop button with idle start/stop function. In addition, the car is also confirmed to get a semi-digital instrument cluster and a multi-spoke steering wheel.