New Range Rover Sport SUV debuts today: What to expect

New Range Rover Sport is claimed to come with a redefined appearance with a host of design and feature updates along with new technologies.

Tata Group-owned British luxury car marquee Land Rover unveiled its new Range Rover in October last year. Now, the car band is ready to take the cover off the sporty sibling of the luxury SUV, christened as Range Rover Sport. Slated to be unveiled today, the Range Rover Sport comes with a host of updates on the exterior, inside the cabin and on the technical front as well.

The Range Rover Sport Mk2 still looks fresh even after all these years. Now, with the refinements, the third-generation Range Rover Sport is going to look even better. Here are all the key details about the new Range Rover Sport, set to debut later today.

MLA Flex architecture

The new Range Rover Sport comes with an identical visual appearance to the outgoing model. However, the new generation model is actually an all-new one underpinned by MLA Flex architecture, which claims to have considerably increased the torsional stiffness of the SUV. The SUV will be laden with a host of advanced technologies including all-wheel steering, air suspension, torque vectoring and a hybrid powertrain.

Plug-in hybrid powertrain

The new Range Rover Sport will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This will combine an internal combustion engine, possibly a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor. Besides churning out 523 hp of power and 750 Nm of peak torque, the powertrain would also ensure reduced emissions. The plug-in hybrid powertrain for the new Range Rover Sport comes as part of the automaker's target to gradually reduce carbon emissions from its fleet. Further down the line, a pure electric derivative of the SUV is expected to sit alongside the ICE and PHEV models.

Multiple powertrain options

The new Range Rover Sport would arrive with multiple powertrain options on offer. While the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine could come generating similar power as the BMW M Performance versions of the X5, X6 and X7, a more potent SVR variant could be there with a BMW S63 engine. Lower variants of the new Range Rover Sport are expected to get a smaller 3.0-litre inline-six engine equipped with mild-hybrid technology. Once the electric variant arrives, it will undoubtedly be the top-of-the-line model with a most expensive price tag.

Refreshed design

Expect the new Range Rover Sport to come offering a revised visual appeal that would be more refined by incorporating sleeker LED headlamps, redesigned front grille, flush door handles and new alloy wheels. As the automaker itself claims, the new SUV has been redefined by blending unmistakable presence with other elements.

Technology-laden cabin

The cabin of the new Range Rover Sport comes is expected to come with huge updates compared to the outgoing model. It gets a modern 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity and accessibility features including built-in Amazon Alexa. This would allow the owners of the luxury SUV to control select smart home equipment from their car. Apart from that, the touchscreen infotainment system will also support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options.

