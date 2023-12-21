Range Rover Sport SV & PHEV prices for India revealed. Here’s how much it costs

Published Dec 21, 2023

Land Rover India has listed prices for the Range Rover Sport SV and plug-in hybrid (PHEV)  versions on its website

The Range Rover Sport SV is priced at 2.80 crore (ex-showroom) and is the more luxurious version with a new power-packed motor

The Range Rover Sport PHEV is the greener alternative and is priced at 2.11 crore (ex-showroom) with a plug-in hybrid powertrain 

The Range Rover Sport SV looks meaner with wider front and rear tracks, a new front bumper and grille

The cabin gets new seats integrated headrests and a new steering wheel with a dedicated SV button for a personalised drive mode

The RR Sport SV draws power from the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 tuned for 626 bhp and 800 Nm. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.8 seconds

The Range Rover PHEV gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 38.2 kWh battery pack

The plug-in hybrid version can run only electric power for about 123 km 

The Range Rover PHEV variant is only offered on the top-spec Autobiography trim with all the bells and whistles 
