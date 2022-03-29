HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari F300 Race Car Up For Sale, Priced At $49 Lakh

Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari F300 race car up for sale, priced at $49 lakh

In the 1998 season, Schumacher lost the F1 World Championship in the Suzuka showdown to McLaren's Mika Hakkinen.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2022, 12:23 PM
Michael Schumacher's 1998 Ferrari F300 Formula One race car. (Image: duPont Registry)
Michael Schumacher's 1998 Ferrari F300 Formula One race car. (Image: duPont Registry)
Michael Schumacher's 1998 Ferrari F300 Formula One race car. (Image: duPont Registry)
Michael Schumacher's 1998 Ferrari F300 Formula One race car. (Image: duPont Registry)

Michael Schumacher's 1998 Ferrari F300 Formula One race car is up for sale, at an asking price of $49 lakh, which is equivalent to more than 37.22 crore at the current exchange rate. This is the car that the legendary world champion driver used to grab the second position in Luxemburg Grand Prix and DNF in Japan GP. In the 1998 season, Schumacher lost the F1 World Championship in the Suzuka showdown to McLaren's Mika Hakkinen.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 3.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 1 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.6 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class (w222) (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-class (w222)
NA
Add to compare

(Also read: Why Formula One faces risk of becoming 'irrelevant to car manufacturers')

During that race, Schumacher qualified for pole position, but his race went wrong before the start when he stalled on the formation lap, resulting in him starting at the tail of the grid.

Schumacher was able to storm his way through the pack and was running third when he ran over debris from a previous collision between two other race cars. This resulted in Schumacher's Ferrari F300's tyre deflated three laps later, allowing Hakkinen to cruise to his first Formula One World Championship title.

After losing the first position to McLaren and Hakkinen, Schumacher said that “First of all I want to congratulate Mika Hakkinen and his team. They performed better throughout the season and so they deserve the title. I think we did not lose this championship in Suzuka, but in the early stages of the season, when we were too far behind."

He also said that he wasn't disappointed. “The engine stalled because the clutch did not free itself and I do not know why. All the work this weekend was then wasted as I had to start from the back," the legendary driver said further adding, “The first couple of laps were good fun. All the other drivers were very fair and did not try and make life difficult for me. I did not expect a rear tyre to explode as I had problems with a flat-spotted front, which caused a lot of vibration."

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2022, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: race car car racing Formula One F1 Ferrari motorsport
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Toyota teases GR Corolla sports car, to make global debut on April 1
Toyota teases GR Corolla sports car, to make global debut on April 1
Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari F300 race car up for sale, priced at $49 lakh
Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Ferrari F300 race car up for sale, priced at $49 lakh
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at ₹8.95 lakh
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh
Toyota Fortuner to Mercedes GLC: Cars and SUVs to get expensive from April 1
Toyota Fortuner to Mercedes GLC: Cars and SUVs to get expensive from April 1
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to launch today: Price expectation
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to launch today: Price expectation

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city