MG shares glimpse of Astor SUV, reveals new Drive AI technology

MG Motor India is gearing up to introduce its new product - Astor in the country. To create hype before the car's official debut in the country, the company on Wednesday rolled out details on the connected/smart AI technology background of the car.

The upcoming Astor SUV will feature industry-first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology, the company announced. It will be one of the cheapest offerings in the country to feature Artificial Intelligence (AI). It will be underpinned by the Concept of Car as a Platform (CAAP) software that is formed on technologies including Machine Learning, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and more. Astor is also the first car to get a personal AI assistant in the company’s global portfolio.

Speaking about India’s first personal AI assistant and the first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 car Astor, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, "Astor is a step further and a catalyst for disruption with first-in-the-industry and best-in-class features that customers only get in premium/luxury segments. With a relentless pursuit of innovation and software at the heart of the production, our vehicles will continue to provide a smarter and safer driving experience by leveraging AI."

MG Astor's Autonomous Level 2 technology will use mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realize a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Drive Assist (RDA), Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), and Speed Assist System amongst others. MG says that these functions can ‘significantly improve’ driving safety and comfort.

Astor's personal AI assistant depicts human-like emotions & voices and can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia.

The upcoming Astor will be a traditional ICE counterpart to the pre-existing popular MG ZS EV in India. Essentially, it will pack a petrol powertrain and not an electric motor but will share the same exterior body, design as the battery-powered MG ZS.

At the heart of the MG Astor will sit a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine. This powertrain will be responsible for delivering close to 141 bhp of maximum power and 240 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option on the car will likely include a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

Apart from the newly announced smart Drive AI technology, other key features on the Astor SUV will include its LED lamps (front and rear) and DRLs, a roof-mounted spoiler, dual-tone alloy wheels, a digital console with i-Smart connect, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof and more.

The upcoming Astor will come out to be a direct rival to the likes of the other compact SUVs in the segment such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It will be placed as the most affordable car in the company's portfolio and will be placed lower than the Hector SUV in India.